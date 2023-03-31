News

Hyderabad: 2 groups clash over cricket ball in Chandrayangutta

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 22:59
0 175 Less than a minute

An argument over a cricket ball led to a group clash in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday night.
Separate cases have been registered against both the groups.

According to the police, some youngsters were playing cricket at an open plot around 9pm.

The ball landed at an under-construction house. They went into the house in search of the ball. When the building owner Syed Ahmed objected to this, the youngsters attacked him.

Related Articles

Ahmed’s family members then confronted the group leading to a clash between the two groups.

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 22:59
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button