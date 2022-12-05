Hyderabad: Fake Baba running nude photo racket arrested

Hyderabad: A fake ‘Baba’ was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Sunday from Salala Barkas in the city. The fraudster bluffed women into posing for nude pictures after promising that they would have ‘noton ki barish (a shower of money).’



According to sources, the accused Syed Hussani, apparently sent the pictures to his handler in Kalburagi (Gulbarga), Karnataka. The handler ostensibly used to predict if the woman would have ‘money showered on her’.



Hussaini, 31, an autorickshaw driver and a native of Basavakalyan, also in Karnataka. He shifted to the city 15 days ago and was performing black magic in a rented house.

Chandryangutta police received a complaint against him on the basis of which they arrested Hussaini.



Hussaini confessed to the crime during interrogation.



470 nude pictures were recovered from Hussaini’s mobile.

