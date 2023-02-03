Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Telangana’s new secretariat building scheduled to be inaugurated this month

A huge fire broke out in the new secretariat building constructed by the Telangana government, which was scheduled to be inaugurated this month.

Fire broke out on the first floor and heavy smoke was billowing on the roof.

On receiving the information, the fire fighters reached the spot and controlled the fire with about 11 fire engines.

The police believe that the fire broke out accidentally while wood works were being done in the secretariat.



The fire occurred while the work related to the inauguration was going on at a fast pace. The new secretariat was scheduled to be inaugurated on the 17th of this month by CM KCR.

February 17 is KCR’s birthday. It was decided to start the work at the new secretariat on the day of KCR’s birthday.

Telangana State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy conducted a review to complete some incomplete works in the secretariat within 10 days.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, JD ( U) President Lalan Singh and Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar were scheduled to grace the occasion.