News

Hyderabad: Wall of Princess Esin School, Purani Haveli collapsed; 3 injured

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 October 2022 - 21:10
0 204 Less than a minute

Hyderabad: Wall of Princess Esin School, Purani haveli, collapsed on Tuesday. 3 persons of water works department were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Osmania Hospital.

On receipt of information, Mir Chowk police south zone DCP P.Sai Chaitanya , IPS, and Dabeerpura Corporator Alamdar Walajahi reached the spot and ascertained the situation.

 Incident occurred when the water works employees were carrying out work there.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 October 2022 - 21:10
0 204 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button