Hyderabad: Wall of Princess Esin School, Purani Haveli collapsed; 3 injured

Hyderabad: Wall of Princess Esin School, Purani haveli, collapsed on Tuesday. 3 persons of water works department were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Osmania Hospital.

On receipt of information, Mir Chowk police south zone DCP P.Sai Chaitanya , IPS, and Dabeerpura Corporator Alamdar Walajahi reached the spot and ascertained the situation.

Incident occurred when the water works employees were carrying out work there.