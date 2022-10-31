In a fit of rage, boy bites snake to death

Chhattisgarh: In a bizarre incident, a 12-year-old boy bit a snake to death. The boy was furious as the snake bit him while he was playing nearby his house.

A snake bit Deepak Ram, a resident of the Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh when he was playing. Furious Deepak chased the snake, caught it and bit at two places to death.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital by the family members. He is said to be doing fine now, however, the snake is dead.

There is a superstition in the Jashpur that the people need to bite the snake back if the snake bites to get rid of the poison effect.