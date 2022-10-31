News

In a fit of rage, boy bites snake to death

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 22:05
0 184 Less than a minute
Pregnant woman dies of snake bite in K'taka
Pregnant woman dies of snake bite in K'taka

Chhattisgarh: In a bizarre incident, a 12-year-old boy bit a snake to death. The boy was furious as the snake bit him while he was playing nearby his house.

A snake bit Deepak Ram, a resident of the Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh when he was playing. Furious Deepak chased the snake, caught it and bit at two places to death.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital by the family members. He is said to be doing fine now, however, the snake is dead.

There is a superstition in the Jashpur that the people need to bite the snake back if the snake bites to get rid of the poison effect.

Related Articles
Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 22:05
0 184 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button