BJP demands implementing ‘Yogi model of governance’ in Bihar

Patna: In view of the rising crime incidents in Bihar, BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal has demanded to implement Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance in the state.

“The incidents of kidnapping, murder, loot, extortion are taking place in broad daylight. The criminals have no fear of law. The police of Bihar is looking ineffective to control crime. Those who were having licensee weapons are showing off in crowded places. Criminals have started carrying illegal weapons in Bihar these days,” Jaiswal said.

“All these illegal activities will be stopped only when Yogi’s model of crime control is implemented in Bihar,” he added.

“We are raising these issues inside and outside the Bihar Assembly but the Assembly Speaker is not listening to us. The state needs action like the Bihar government had taken between 2005 to 2010 when all criminals fled from Bihar,” he said.

“A 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed in Bihta, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) doctor has not recovered so far with more than 17 days gone by. The kidnapping took place in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj but Bihar police is failing to prevent such incidents,” Jaiswal added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad said: “The Yogi’s model will be implemented only after the government of Bihar will change. As long as the Mahagathbandhan government stays in Bihar, crime will take place regularly.”

Shrawan Kumar, the Bihar Rural Development Minister, said: “The Yogi model of crime control is based on “pick and choose”. They used to target those who are against the BJP. In Bihar, law is same for everyone. We have a zero tolerance towards crime. We do not let any criminal go. The Bihar government is taking action against all criminals and putting them behind bars.”