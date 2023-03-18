BJP trying to topple Delhi govt through no-confidence motion: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata party is trying to topple its government through bringing a motion of no-confidence in the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the BJP was trying to topple the AAP government in Delhi by introducing a no-confidence motion.

“The BJP wants to topple Delhi’s Kejriwal government by bringing in a no-confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly. BJP is now luring and threatening AAP MLAs to join their party. BJP has also approached several AAP MLAs to support the no-confidence motion,” he claimed.

The AAP leader further claimed that the BJP is giving two options to the MLAs — either join the party or probe agency ED and CBI will get after them.

“BJP is giving these two options to many of our MLAs and is clearly luring them to leave Arvind Kejriwal and join the BJP so that they can defeat Kejriwal’s government with the help of this no-confidence motion,” Chadha claimed.

While speaking on the recent arrest of Kiran Patel, who was impersonating as the additional director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), AAP leader said, “A normal party worker from BJP’s Gujarat unit, Kiranbhai Patel, had identified himself as the additional director of the PMO and had been staying in Kashmir for last six months…He had been calling meeting of the security departments, transferring IAS officers…If you (BJP) want to investigate then probe this type of snooping.”

While responding to the latest FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sisodia for allegedly keeping tabs on the opposition parties and the government officials among others. The CBI has accused Sisodia of collecting ‘political intelligence’ through the Delhi government department’s ‘Feedback Unit’ that was allegedly set up in 2015.

Chadha said that the BJP and central government should orient their probe agency’s focus on those who are misusing the central agencies, security forces and police in the name of the central government rather than Sisodia and others.