1 dead, 5 injured in bus-truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram: At least one person was killed and five others were injured when a passenger bus was hit by a truck on Thursday near Bilaspur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.

The accident took place under Bilaspur police station limits at around 5.30 a.m.

“In the accident, the bus driver identified as Praveen (25) of Pali village in Rajasthan was stuck in the bus cabin and was rescued with serious injuries with the help of a crane but later succumbed to his injuries,” the SHO of the Bilaspur police station said.

The injured passengers were discharged after first-aid treatment.

“The highway was cleared for routine traffic,” he said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to locate him.