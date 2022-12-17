2020 Delhi violence: Court acquits 4 of rioting charges

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday acquitted four persons — who were accused of being a part of the mob that was involved in rioting in the Johripur Puliya locality on February 25, 2020, of all charges in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, while hearing a case regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots against Dinesh Yadav, Babu, Sandeep, and Tinku, said that charges levelled against the accused persons, in this case, are not proved beyond doubt.

“Though aspects such as the formation of unlawful assembly, riot, and vandalism along with injuries to several people were well established but as far as the identification of the accused in the riotous mob was concerned, several witnesses did not support the prosecution’s case,” the court observed.

“The witnesses could not identify any rioters as they did not see their faces. Two of the prosecution witnesses were also not specific to any incident being investigated in the present case. I find that accused persons herein are entitled to benefit of the doubt in the present case,” said the judge.

The rioters had allegedly beaten four Muslim men after asking their identity in Johripur Puliya.

An FIR was registered in the Gokulpuri police station against the accused under IPC sections including rioting, attempt to culpable homicide, theft, lurking, house trespass, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.