4-yr-old girl molested by doctor in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the girl's mother took her daughter to the clinic in the locality after she complained of stomach pain.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 17:49
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 56-year-old doctor for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl at a clinic in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

A complaint was filed by the victim’s mother on Monday in which she stated that when she entered the clinic with her daughter, she remembered that she forgot her purse outside.

“But when she returned inside the check-up room, she saw the doctor touching her daughter inappropriately,” the complaint stated.

“Based on the complaint given by the victim’s mother, a First Information Report was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the accused doctor has been arrested,” said a senior police official.

“Police are investigating the matter,” he added.

