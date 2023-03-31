6 members of a family die due to mosquito coil



6 people died due to mosquito coil in national capital Delhi.

According to details, six people live in a house in Shastri Park area of ​​Delhi. They did not come out on Friday morning. The local people informed the police after they saw smoke billowing from the house.

Police broke open the door of the house and entered only to find six people dead. After inspecting the entire room, the police confirmed that they all died of suffocation due to mosquito coil smoke.



At night all the doors and windows of the house were closed and mosquito coils were burnt. As a result, all the oxygen in the room was converted into carbon monoxide, due to which they died of suffocation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the accident occurred due to the burning of mosquito coils after closing all the doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.