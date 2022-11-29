Aaftab brought to FSL Rohini for polygraph test amid high security

New Delhi: A day after Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, was attacked by a group of armed men, the Delhi Police brought him to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini amid high security for a polygraph test.

Since morning, a large number of policemen and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) were stationed outside the FSL office.

On Monday evening at around 6.44 p.m., a group of people carrying swords even tried to enter the van. However, the police sprung into action to take control of the situation. A policeman also waved a gun at the attackers to disperse them.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the men could be seen chasing the van carrying Aaftab and managing to open the van’s rear door to find a policeman standing inside, in an apparent attempt to attack Aaftab.

Police had detained Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gujjar, both residents of Gurugram and an FIR was also registered at the Prashant Vihar police station.

On Monday, the FSL officials conducted the polygraph test on Aaftab for nearly seven hours on Monday.

Sanjeev Gupta, Deputy Director, FSL, said the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

“The process for narco test will also start soon,” said the official.