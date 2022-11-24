Aaftab taken to FSL Rohini, polygraph test likely today

New Delhi: Delhi Police investigators and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Thursday where a polygraph test of the latter is likely to be conducted during the day as part of the ongoing probe against the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said.

Before reaching FSL, he was alos taken to the Ambedkar Hospital for a medical check-up.

The sources said that if he is found fit as per the medical report, the polygraph test will be conducted.

A pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session, was conducted on Aftab at the FSL in Rohini on Tuesday evening.

A questionnaire has been prepared by Delhi Police.

The sources also said that the polygraph and a narco test is imperative as Aaftab has been deceptive during interrogation, trying to mislead the interrogators.

The police feel that Aaftab killed Walkar foolproof planning, and not in a fit of rage.

A polygraph test, commonly known as lie-detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while he is answering a series of questions.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 for the murder of Walkar on May 18.