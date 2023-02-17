AAP ‘frustrated’ with defeat in Delhi Haj Committee election: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP has said that the AAP is “frustrated” after its defeat in Delhi Haj Committee election.

“It is strange that the Delhi Haj Committee was constituted by the Lt. Governor of Delhi on January 6 and Ms Atishi has today – after 40 days – reacted on it, calling the constitution of the Committee illegal,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Syed Yaseer Jilani said.

“The problem with AAP is that it can never digest defeat, and that too at the hands of a woman,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson further said that Arvind Kejriwal “does not believe in giving any position of authority to women, and he and his party are shocked to see that the BJP has given an opportunity to a woman to serve at Delhi Haj Committee”.

Jilani asserted that there is widespread “joy” amongst Muslim community especially the youth after the election of young Kausar Jahan as Chairperson of Delhi Haj Committee and “this is bothering AAP leaders”.