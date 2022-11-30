AAP MCD poll candidate booked for flaunting revolver

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Joginder Singh, an AAP candidate for the December 4 MCD election from Ward-19 Swaroop Nagar, for flaunting a revolver, an official said on Wednesday.

The police action came after a video went viral showing Singh, alias Bunty, flaunting the revolver while dancing with four other people in a room, the official said.

Further details are awaited.