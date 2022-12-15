AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks permission to raise India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought Rajya Sabha Secretary General’s permission to raise India-China border issue during the Zero Hour in the House.

Terming the matter “Urgent”, Singh in a letter to the Secretary General, said: “First Galvan, then Doklam, now the case of Tawang has come to the fore. The Indian Army has always protected the borders of the country with its pride, bravery and valor. But when our Army asks for permission to take direct action, the government does not give permission to retaliate”.

The AAP MP has claimed that after the violent conflict in the Galvan Valley, the government had said about imposing economic sanctions. But after the conflict, instead of decreasing Chinese imports to India, the Centre has increased it by 46.2 per cent to $97.52 billion and bilateral trade has crossed the record level of $125 billion.

Singh claimed that the Centre’s economic policies are strengthening China and that must be widely discussed. Therefore, he should be allowed to speak on this very important subject during the Zero Hour, Singh said.