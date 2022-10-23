AAP seeks BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra’s removal from ITDC Chairman post

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has written to Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy demanding removal of BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra from ITDC Chairman post for allegedly violating CCS Conduct Rules and misusing the post for party work.

AAP MLA Atishi in the letter has claimed that Patra’s appointment was made by Appointments Committee of Cabinet which in an unprecedented move to allegedly accommodate Patra had approved the proposals of the Tourism Ministry to split the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), ITDC into two posts of Chairman, ITDC and Managing Director (MD) ITDC.

“By continuing to hold the post of BJP National Spokesperson, Shri. Sambit Patra is disqualified in law from holding the post of Chairman, ITDC under Rule 5 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964 and also under principles of neutrality required for holding any public office,” reads the letter of AAP leader.

It said further that the post of Chairman ITDC is a non-political post and the Chairman is not just required to be independent but also seen to be independent of any political affiliation. It should duly be noted that Mr. Patra seemingly holds no prior experience in tourism sector, she said in the letter.

By assuming the post of Chairman, ITDC, Sambit Patra is deemed to be a “public servant”, as he joined under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. By virtue of being a public servant, Shri. Patra is required to resign from his post of National Spokesperson BJP to be able to continue to hold the post of Chairman, ITDC, Atishi said.

She further claimed that he is also under law required to conduct himself in a neutral manner in as much as while holding the office of Chairman, ITDC, he is required to be objective and not canvass or propagate the view of the BJP. On both counts, Shri. Patra has been in continuous breach of the said requirements, Atishi wrote in the letter.

Considering such facts, Atishi said, it is clear violation of Rule 5 of the CCS (conduct) Rules 1964 and he should be removed from the post of Chairman ITDC.