AAP’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained by Delhi Police

He was earlier summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for using derogatory words against women.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 October 2022 - 15:52
New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained Gopal Italia, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief in Gujarat for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of National Commission for Women (NCW) here.

On Thursday, Italia was at the NCW office where a team of Delhi Police arrived and took him to the Sarita Vihar police station in South East Delhi.

As of now, the officials have not given any official statement on the status of his detention.

Further details were awaited.

Recently, two old videos of Italia had surfaced, one in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “neech” politics, and another in which he makes derogatory remarks against women.

