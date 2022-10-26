Attempt to replace Baba Saheb’s Constitution with ‘Sangh Constitution’, says Kharge

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP and RSS after officialy taking over as the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the saffron party and the RSS are “attempting to replace the Baba Saheb’s Constitution with Sangh Constitution”.

In his maiden speech, he said, “there is attempt the replace Baba Saheb’s Constitution with Sangh Constitution but Congress will not let it happen. “

He alleged that the New India is without jobs, poverty is prevalent and farmers are being crushed under wheels. The government effort is to make the country oppositionless but the Congress will fight the government for the people.

He said as per Udaipur declaration, the party posts will be filled and there will be social advisory Committee with special empasis on Schedules Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

He said that he started his career as block Congress committee worker in 1969 and now he is the party President.

He thanked party veteran Sonia Gandhi for her effort to strengthen the Congress as President.