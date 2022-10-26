BJP conspiring to stop free yoga classes in Delhi, says Sisodia

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party has hatched a conspiracy to stop the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme from November 1, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

“They (BJP) are troubling the officials by suspending them or putting pressure on them… They have put pressure on the officials to stop the yoga classes,” he said at a press meet.

“I have spoken with the Chief Minister in this regard and he has assured that the yoga classes must continue as it benefits around 17,000 families of Delhi,” Sisodia said.

“I sent the file to the Chief Minister and he has approved this… that the free yoga classes should not be stopped in any way. After CM’s approval, I have sent the file to LG VK Saxena for his approval.”

Sisodia said that he was hopeful of getting approval from the LG. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself promotes yoga across the globe. So we hope that LG will give the approval without any delay to continue the classes.”

Replying to a question, he claimed that the BJP has put pressure on one official to write that such programme could not run by any university.

The government had started ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ around one and half years back, announcing that it will provide trained instructors to those who want to do yoga in different parts of the city.

Under the programme, Sisodia said that around 600 yoga camps were being held in parks and different places with around 17,000 people participating. Out of these, 11,000 were facing the post Covid complications, said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Sisodia had on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the Secretary, Directorate of Training and Technical Education, for allegedly trying to discontinue the flagship programme, seeking a reply within 24 hours, officials said.