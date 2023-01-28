BJP govt. tries to scrape Muslim names from all historical structures; Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan

The Central government has renamed the Mughal Gardens in New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan to “Amrit Udyan”.

Navika Gupta, the deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, said, “On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan.”

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Amrit Udayan on Sunday, January 29. It will be open to the public for two months from January 31 to March 26.

Mughal Gardens comprise of 6 gardens; Rectangular, Long and Circular Gardens, the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and the Spiritual Garden.

Mughal Gardens in Delhi was built by Sir Edward Lutyens and William Mustoe, with a blend of Mughal style and English flower garden style together. Sir Edward Lutyens took the inspiration from the Mughal Gardens located in Jammu and Kashmir and gardens surrounding the Taj Mahal.