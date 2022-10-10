BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma calls for boycotting Muslims

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Singh Verma on Sunday called for boycotting the Muslims during the ‘Aakrosh Sabha’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here.

The programme was held to discuss the stabbing of a 25-year-old youth Manish in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area on October 1.

Referring to the incident, Verma said he was killed by the “Jihadi elements”. Three Muslim men were allegedly involved in the killing.

According to sources, several other leaders including VHP’s International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain have also made controversial remarks during the event.

Addressing the people who attended the event, Verma called for boycotting the Muslims. During his speech, he also spoke of the Rohingya Muslims.

“Boycott them (Muslims) completely… don’t buy anything from their shop, and don’t give them any wages,” he said during his speech.

Reacting to the BJP parliamentarian’s statements, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed tweeted: “… maybe due to this mentality, we were slaves of foreigners.”

“Bhagwan Bharat ki raksha kare (May God save India),” Ahmed’s tweet in Hindi read.

Several remarks and statements made by the leaders during the ‘Aakrosh Sabha’ have been condemned by others also.