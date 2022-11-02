Delhi

BJP to launch ‘Namo Cyber Yoddha’ campaign to win MCD polls

The campaign is a first of its kind organic, online volunteer campaign-cum-initiative that will inspire social media workers to express their views on important issues related to Delhi.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 14:50
0 172 1 minute read
BJP to launch 'Namo Cyber Yoddha' campaign to win MCD polls
BJP to launch 'Namo Cyber Yoddha' campaign to win MCD polls

New Delhi: To take on AAP and win the Delhi civic polls, the BJP is all set to launch ‘NaMo Cyber Yoddha’ campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign is a first of its kind organic, online volunteer campaign-cum-initiative that will inspire social media workers to express their views on important issues related to Delhi, the BJP said.

It will be a platform for those who are not into politics but want to raise their voice on important issues.

The BJP said, “The NaMo cyber volunteers will work like an army and expose lies, corruption and wrongdoings of the Kejriwal government.”

Related Articles

The campaign will be launched in the presence of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Rambir Bidhuri, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and several Delhi BJP MPs at the party’s Delhi office.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 14:50
0 172 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button