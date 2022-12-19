Delhi

Bomb scare near Raddisson Blu in Paschim Vihar

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off. According to a senior police official, a digital lock has been recovered from the spot.

Sana Sultana Last Updated: 19 December 2022 - 11:23
Bomb scare near Raddisson Blu in Paschim Vihar
Bomb scare near Raddisson Blu in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddisson Blu, a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.

According to a senior police official, a digital lock has been recovered from the spot.

“We have cordoned off the entire area. We are trying to know what exactly it is,” he said.

The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use this way to reach their respective schools.

Police said that they were taking help of bomb disposal squad.

IANS
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 11:23
