BSF foils smuggling bid along Pak border in Punjab, recovers 25kg heroin

A BSF spokesperson apprised that jawans noticed suspicious movement on both sides of the border fence, at around 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday, near Gatti Ajaib Singh village of the district.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 December 2022 - 13:40
New Delhi: Smugglers from Pakistan attempting infiltration across the International Border in Punjab’s Fazilka were fired upon by the Border Security Force (BSF). which recovered 25kg of heroin during search operations.

Acting swiftly, the jawans opened fire at the smugglers who managed to escape in cover of dense fog.

The BSF said that the entire area was cordoned off and the police, along with the concerned agencies were informed of the incident.

The jawans recovered four packets of suspected heroin wrapped in yellow tape on either sides of the fence during preliminary search.

However, 21 more packets of the questionable matter, a PVC pipe of 12 feet and a shawl were recovered during an intensive search.

Further search operation in the area is underway.

IANS
