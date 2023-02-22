CBI should arrest Sisodia in snooping case: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded that the CBI should immediately arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged case of snooping, and also probe the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in it.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Gupta said, “The people of Delhi welcome the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of political intelligence through a city government department.

“We demand that the CBI immediately arrest Sisodia and the real accused of the snoopgate, Arvind Kejriwal should also be probed,” he said.

“The Centre has cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Delhi Lt. Governor’s office the granting of sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant).

Slamming the Centre over the move, Sisodia said more frivolous cases will be filed as the AAP marches ahead.

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, allegedly collected “political intelligence” and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.