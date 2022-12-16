Centre seeks Parliament nod on two bills on inclusion of ST communities in states’ lists

New Delhi: The Central government will seek to discuss and get The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the Scheduled Tribes list of Karnataka.

Apart from this, the government will also seek to get the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, passed in the Lower House on Friday. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week.

This bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and provides for punishment for piracy.

BJP MP Rama Devi will present in the House two reports of the standing committee on social justice. One report is on the “Review of the functioning of National Institutes established for different types of disabilities” and the second one is an action taken report on the recommendations made by the panel on a previous report on the demands for grants of the social justice ministry for the current fiscal.