Centre’s response sought on Congress leader’s plea challenging delimitation of wards

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre through the Delhi government and Delimitation Committee on a plea filed by Congress leader Chaudhary Anil Kumar challenging the delimitation of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had issued a notice to the Centre, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and the Committee on October 28.

Kumar, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), had challenged the October 17 notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs notifying 250 wards in Delhi, which came into existence after the amalgamation of three different corporations earlier this year.

He had argued that the exercise has been carried out in complete ignorance of relevant factors and without making serious changes in the formation of wards.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 reduced the number of wards in the city to 250 from 272.

On August 25, the Delimitation Committee had completed the exercise and submitted a draft report to the Centre.

In response, on September 10, the Centre had issued a notification fixing the total number of seats as 250 out of which reserved 42 seats were for members of Scheduled Caste in the Municipal Corporation.

Moreover, even a public notice was issued asking to file their suggestions or objections in respect of the said Draft Delimitation on or before October 3.

The DPCC president had claimed that his suggestions or objections submitted were not considered and the draft for notification was sent to the Central government without paying heed to his questions raised in public interest.

He said that the impugned notification was issued in an arbitrary manner by completely ignoring the ratio of area population and without dividing them in equal proportion as per city’s population, as per last population census of 2011, and natural boundaries.