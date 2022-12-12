Chief Minister KCR leaves for New Delhi

Delhi

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel Marg is already dotted with BRS party flags and posters and banners welcoming the Chief Minister to the national capital.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for New Delhi  in a special flight from the Begumpet Airport here on Monday.

The Chief Minister will take part in the Rajashyamala Yagam and a special puja on Tuesday ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony of  Bharat Rashtra Samithi office at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Marg in New Delhi on December 14.

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel Marg is already dotted with BRS party flags and posters and banners welcoming the Chief Minister to the national capital. Other the other hand, a temporary ‘yagashala’ has been set up on the party office premises.

Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, Roads Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and party senior leaders are already in New Delhi and are supervising the arrangements for the party headquarters inauguration ceremony.

Several leaders from other political parties are likely to attend the programme. Invitations have already been sent to several prominent leaders from different political parties across the country.

