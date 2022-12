Cold wave outbreak in Delhi for next 2 days, mercury drops in many places in North India

New Delhi: Mercury has dipped in north India, including Delhi, due to cold winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will continue to be in the grip of a cold wave on Sunday and Monday. In the next 48 hours, the city’s temperature may come down to 4 degrees.

At the same time, the maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees on Sunday and 20 degrees on Monday.

The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

Dense fog and cold, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dipping, has been predicted for the city on Monday morning with the IMD issuing an ‘Orange’ alert.

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will see a cold wave from Sunday, while a severe cold wave may be experienced in western and eastern Rajasthan for the next five days.

The IMD has also warned of rain at different places in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep for the next two days.