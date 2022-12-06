Congress leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar

Delhi

Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar "On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of - liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed.

New Delhi: Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar at the Parliament lawns in the national capital on his death anniversary.

Kharge tweeted, “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted, “Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his punyatithi. As the chief architect of Constitution of India & as a social reformer, he dedicated his life to uphold the ideals of social justice & equality. His life & principles would always be a guiding light.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, or the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

