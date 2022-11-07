Cop, CRPF man among four held by CBI in J&K Police recruitment scam

New Delhi: A police officer and a CRPF personnel were among the four accused arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police recruitment scam.

The accused were identified as J&K Police’s ASI Ashok Kumar and Surinder Kumar, the CRPF constable.

The CBI registered the JKPSI case on August 3 on the request of the J&K government against 33 accused.

The accused included the then Medical Officer; BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, then Member; JKSSB, then Under Secretary and Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in March.

The results were declared on June 4. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered a conspiracy amongst the officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

There was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company.

Searches were conducted on August 5 at 30 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru at the premises of the accused.

Investigation revealed an alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination. In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police and JKSSB allegedly came to light.

At least 1,200 candidates were selected for the post of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police. The selection list was scrapped in July following protests by the aggrieved candidates in the union territory.

Further investigation in the case was on.