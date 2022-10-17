DCW Chairperson’s house attacked, cars vandalised

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal’s residence was ransacked by an unidentified assailant on Monday morning.

Vehicles parked in her house were also damaged, she alleged.

“Just a while back some attacker entered and attacked my house. The cars belonging to me and my mother have been damaged badly and he tried break into the house. Thankfully we were not at home, otherwise I don’t know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid…” Maliwal, known for her impeccable style of work, tweeted in Hindi.

She ended the tweet by tagging Delhi Police’s Twitter handle and said that she was complaining to them.

The motive behind this attack can only be known after a thorough investigation but Maliwal has often received threats due to her style of work and statements.

In the past, the DCW chairperson also claimed that she was being threatened with rape on social media. She further said that it was happening to her because she had objected to Sajid Khan’s entry in the reality show Bigg Boss.