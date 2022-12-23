DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-yr-old girl

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl in the capital city.

The Commission said that it has received information regarding kidnapping and rape of a five-year-old girl in Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi. The girl was kidnapped while she was playing outside her house on the evening of December 21, the commission said.

A missing complaint was lodged at PS Bhalswa Dairy in the matter. On December 22, the girl was found near a park and is undergoing treatment at a hospital where she has been operated upon for the grievous injuries inflicted in her private parts, the commission added.

The commission has sought the details of the copy of FIR registered in the matter from Delhi Police. The commission has also asked for the details of the accused arrested in the matter.

“If no accused has been arrested, please inform the steps taken by police to arrest the accused. Detailed action taken report in the matter”, the commission has said in the letter.

The DCW has asked to provide the sought information to the Commission by December 26 in the matter.