DCW issues notice to Flipkart, Amazon for selling acid

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two online shopping platforms — Flipkart and Amazon — for selling acid on their platforms.

The notices were served after a schoolgirl was attacked with acid in the capital city on Wednesday. As per some preliminary reports, the acid was purchased online. However, the sale of acid is banned in the market.

“The commission has learnt that the accused had bought acid through the online shopping portal ‘Flipkart’. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as ‘Amazon’ and ‘Flipkart’ which is illegal.

The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently”, the notices read.

The commission has asked these online shopping platforms to provide the reason for availability of acid on the e-shopping platform and also the complete details of sellers who have placed ‘acid’ as a product.

It has sought answers whether the license of the seller was checked before posting the acid product on the online platform? If not, please provide reasons for the same. Whether photo ids of those purchasing acid online were sought? If yes, please provide a complete list of the purchasers along with their photo ids, asked the commission.

The DCW has also sought the details of persons responsible for allowing sale of acid on the portal along with details of action taken against them. Highlighting the gravity of the matter, the commission has asked to provide the sought infonnation to the Commission latest

by December 20.