Delhi: 4 school buses collide, 25 children injured

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident at Salimgarh flyover, was received in IP Estate police station at 10.57 a.m. following which, police teams reached the spot.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 January 2023 - 16:12
New Delhi: Around 29 persons including 25 children were injured after vehicles including four school buses collided with each other near Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Monday morning.

On the spot, four buses, one auto, one car and one bike were found in accidental condition.

“During initial enquiry it is found that there were 216 school students in all four buses. About 25 students and three school staff and one public person were injured in this accident,” said the official.

“The PCR vans shifted all injured to LNJP Hospital. The injured are being given treatment at LNJP hospital and legal action is being taken accordingly,” the official added.

