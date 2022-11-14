Delhi BJP appoints 6 new district presidents

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming MCD polls, the Delhi BJP on Monday appointed six new district presidents.

According to Adesh Gupta, president of the party’s Delhi unit, the new appointees will begin their duties immediately.

The six are Sardar Kuldeep Singh (Chandni Chowk), Manoj Tyagi (Naveen Shahdara), Deepak Gaba (Shahdara), Azad Singh (Mehrauli), Sunil Mittal (Uttar Paschim) and Ramesh Shokhand (Najafgarh).

The polls are scheduled to be held on December 4 to elect 250 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Vote count and results will be declared on December 7.