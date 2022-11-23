Delhi BJP likely to release MCD poll manifesto on Fri: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi BJP is likely to release its manifesto for the MCD poll on November 25 with 20 major promises in focus.

According to sources, “As delhi BJP is mentioning in their speeches, their manifesto has covered all the major promises like landfill issue, health concern etc.”

“We have made a manifesto on 20 points. Those are the major promises dedicated to every section of the society. We have done work in past and will do in future as well,” sources added.

“As Delhi BJP promised, they will get over the landfill issue by 2025. We will turn that site into a useful place. Another promise point, we will open dispensaries in every jhuggi areas. Keeping the health a centre and focused point, these dispensaries will help these people,” informed the source.

“New point that we added is economic help to start-ups. This will help youths to engage in more small business ideas. Similarly there are 17 other promises that have been included in the manifesto,” it said.

Pulling up its socks, Delhi BJP is hoping to win the MCD election fourth time.

Voting for 250 municipal seats is scheduled on December 4 and result will be announced on December 7.