Delhi CP rewards cops who foiled attack on Aaftab

"Today, the CP visited Vikaspuri Police Line office of 3rd Bn. Delhi Armed Police (DAP) to meet the members of the escort team and appreciate their presence of mind and tactful handling.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 29 November 2022 - 19:09
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora on Tuesday met the members of the police 3rd battalion, which halted the attack on Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on Monday night in front of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini by a group of men armed with swords.

“Today, the CP visited Vikaspuri Police Line office of 3rd Bn. Delhi Armed Police (DAP) to meet the members of the escort team and appreciate their presence of mind and tactful handling. He also boosted their morale and suitably rewarded each member,” said Dhal Singh, the DCP (3rd Battalion).

“On Monday, as per jail order the undertrial prisoner, Aaftab, was taken to FSL in Rohini from Tihar jail. In the evening, at around 6.45 p.m., when the jail van moved from FSL office and crossed the gate, suddenly a group of people attacked the van with swords,” said Singh.

“But the team displayed exemplary presence of mind and swiftly moved the jail van from the place so as to avoid any harm to the undertrial prisoner and the escorting staff,” said Singh.

