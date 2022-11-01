Delhi Development Authority demolishes 25 Muslim houses

The Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police on Friday demolished 25 houses in south west Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, a Muslim locality of ​​Delhi.



According to the fact-finding team, when the residents of these houses went to offer Friday prayers, demolition work was undertaken.





The team said in its statement that the Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge to carry out its action, in which several people, including women, were injured and male police personnel brazenly manhandled the protesting women.