Delhi

Delhi Development Authority demolishes 25 Muslim houses

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 1 November 2022 - 13:49
0 183 Less than a minute

The Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police on Friday demolished 25 houses in south west Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, a Muslim locality of ​​Delhi.

According to the fact-finding team, when the residents of these houses went to offer Friday prayers, demolition work was undertaken.


The team said in its statement that the Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge to carry out its action, in which several people, including women, were injured and male police personnel brazenly manhandled the protesting women.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 1 November 2022 - 13:49
0 183 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button