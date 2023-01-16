Delhi freezes at 1.4 degree, season’s lowest amid fresh cold wave

New Delhi: Amid a fresh cold wave, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday plunged to 1.4 degree Celsius, the season’s lowest so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 1.4 degrees, the minimum temperature around the Palam area was recorded at 5.3 degree Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely over northwest India till January 18.

“The minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-10 degrees over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in some parts over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. They are in the range of 3-7 degrees over many parts of West Rajasthan. The lowest minimum temperature of -0.7 degrees observed over Churu (West Rajasthan),” said the IMD.

The IMD has also issued a warning of dense to very dense fog very in isolated or some parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.

“Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Bihar during next five days; Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days.

“Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during next five days; Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days and Uttar Pradesh during January 16-18,” the Department added.