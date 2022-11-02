Delhi

Delhi govt to start ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ for women specialised treatment

Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi's world-class health services from today.

Sana Sultana
New Delhi: The Delhi government will, on Wednesday, launch a special ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ in the city to provide free gynaecological treatment to women.

“Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi’s world-class health services from today. The government is going to start a special ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ for women where they will get their gynaecologist’s services, tests, and medicines that are free of cost”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Wednesday.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in the national capital.

These clinics will provide specialised services like gynaecologist’s services, tests, and medicines to women free of cost.

IANS
