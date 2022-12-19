Delhi HC asks petitioner to file a better petition on overcrowding in Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the petitioner to withdraw and file a better petition against overcrowding of prisoners in Tihar jail.

The court said that even though the counsel is very vigilant, they need a better petition.

Recently, a petition was moved by NGO – Nyaya Foundation in form of a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that the number of prisoners in the jail had exceeded the actual capacity of each cell and there is a huge increment in the total population of inmates in the complex.

The plea said that the fundamental rights of the inmates as per Article 21 of the Constitution, wherein a peaceful and dignified lifestyle of an individual is covered, is being violated by unnecessary overcrowding.

According to the plea, even after the apex court’s order, the casual arrests have not stopped and have led to overcrowding beyond capacity. And, this leads to affecting inmates’ lives as a result of mental and physical tortures caused to them.

The plea has sought direction for the implementation of the Probation of Offenders Act, which provides for the release of offenders on probation.

The plea mentioned that if the persons who are in Tihar prison complex in any case which is punishable for lesser than three years and are first-time offenders, the probation report must be considered to release them on bail.