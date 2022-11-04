Delhi

Delhi HC fines woman seeking to implead Elon Musk over her Twitter account suspension

Representing Twitter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya opposed impleading of Musk, who has recently taken over the micro-blogging platform.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 November 2022 - 18:48
0 178 1 minute read
Delhi HC fines woman seeking to implead Elon Musk over her Twitter account suspension
Delhi HC fines woman seeking to implead Elon Musk over her Twitter account suspension

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a woman who sought to implead Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief, as a party in a plea on the suspension of her Twitter account.

“This application is thoroughly misconceived. The authority is represented and therefore, there was no need to move this application,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while dismissing the plea moved by petitioner Dimple Kaul with cost.

Representing Twitter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya opposed impleading of Musk, who has recently taken over the micro-blogging platform.

Advocate Raghav Avasthi, who appeared for the petitioner. argued that Musk, the sole Director of Twitter is also holding its shares.

Related Articles

The plea stated that Twitter shares are not traded even after his take over of Twitter and Musk is very different on “free speech”.

“…on 27.10.2022, Twitter Inc. has been moved into the private hands of Mr. Elon Musk. As of now, shares of the same are also not being traded on the New York Stock Exchange,” read the plea.

The woman was approaching the court claiming her account was suspended without any notice and affects her freedom of speech.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 November 2022 - 18:48
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button