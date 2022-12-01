Delhi HC halts Shahdara Bar Association’s notice on uniform for law interns

New Delhi: In view of prescribing a consistent uniform to all interns of different associations, the Delhi High Court on Thursday put a hold on the Shahdara Bar Association’s (SBA) recent resolution of a dress code for law interns.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked the Bar Council of Delhi to hold a meeting of all bar associations in the national capital and other stakeholders to reach a consensus on what uniform law interns should wear.

“Considering a large number of interns, a uniform policy ought to be arrived at with the consent of all stakeholders. A consistent uniform should be prescribed because if different associations prescribe different uniforms then the interns will be inconvenienced,” she said.

The court urged that the meeting be held on December 12 and a common conclusion is arrived at after keeping in mind the Rules of Legal Education, 2008.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has also been asked to join the meeting.

The petition was filed by a second-year law student through advocates Ujwal Ghai, Shivek Rai Kapoor, Sanchit Saini, and Arpit Sharma.

In order to distinguish interns from lawyers, the SBA passed a decision on November 24 restricting interns from wearing black coats in Delhi’s Karkardooma court. They were told to wear a white shirt, blue coat, and trousers from December 1 onwards.

The SBA in its resolution had said that the interns would not be allowed to attend courts if they fail to adhere to the prescribed dress code.