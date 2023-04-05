Delhi HC to hear Sukesh’s plea on July 31 in 2017 EC bribery case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted more time to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to file his written submissions in the plea challenging the framing of charges against him under the anti-money laundering law in a 2017 Election Commission corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered the case.

On March 2, the court had asked the ED and Chandrashekhar to file written submissions.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the alleged conman’s counsel Anant Malik sought more time to file the written submissions.

The ED counsel, however, informed the court that they have filed their written submissions in the plea, and the same is yet to be placed on record.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted more time to the alleged conman for filling his written submissions in the plea and listed the matter for the next hearing on July 31.

During the last hearing, Justice Sharma had said that the matter requires further consideration.

In April 2017, Chandrashekhar came to know that AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was desperate to get the election symbol of AIADMK and thus impersonated himself as Saravana Kumar, IAS.

The alleged conman posing as the IAS, took Dhinakaran into confidence that he can get an Election Commission order regarding the allotment of the symbol.

Thereafter, the two struck a deal to illegally obtain a favourable order from Election Commission.

As a part of deal, Dhinakaran sent cash worth Rs 2 crore to Chandrashekhar as an advance/token money from Chennai to Delhi through “hawala channels” on April 15, 2017.

In 2019, the high court stayed the trial against Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar in the bribery case.

The trial court had framed charges against Chandrashekhar under PMLA in October 2022 after he was arrested earlier in the year while he was in jail in connection with another case.