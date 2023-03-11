Delhi: Man arrested for trying to hit on-duty cop

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to hit an on-duty Delhi Police Head Constable in an inebriated condition with a car on Holi (March 8) here in Dwarka area, said an official on Friday.

On Wednesday evening at around 8.30 p.m., when two police personnel were on patrolling in Sector 10, they noticed some people seated inside a car playing loud music. The car occupants were asked to lower the volume.

“The car then began moving and it came towards Head Constable Jagdish, who managed to avoid it. Jagdish received minor injuries and did not require any hospitalisation,” said a senior police officer.

Both the Head Constables then followed the vehicle and apprehended the driver, identified as Nitin Godara, a resident of Dhulsiras village, Dwarka.

“The driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered and the accused was arrested,” the police officer said.