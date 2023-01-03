Delhi

Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight diverted after suffering technical snag

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said that the aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance, adding that an alternate plane is being provided to the passengers to Phuket.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 16:25
0 179 1 minute read
Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight diverted after suffering technical snag
Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight diverted after suffering technical snag

New Delhi: A Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight was diverted to the national capital on Tuesday due to a technical snag that occurred shortly after takeoff.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already commenced a probe into the incident.

“The Indigo A32Neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in Air turnback due to loss of Hydraulic Green system. During flight Hydraulic green Reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered,” said a DGCA official.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said that the aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance, adding that an alternate plane is being provided to the passengers to Phuket.

Related Articles

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 2,613 technical snag related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years.

IndiGo topped the list with 885 such incidents, followed by SpiceJet (691) and Vistara (444) between the years 2018 and 2022.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 16:25
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button