Delhi police ban use of Urdu and Persian words in FIR

New Delhi: Following court orders, Delhi Police has issued a circular banning the use of Urdu and Persian words in First Information Report (FIR). The Commissioner of Police has asked to avoid using precise Urdu words in the charge sheet and FIR. Along with this, the circular lists 383 words that are not commonly used in colloquial speech.

Intezaam, mujrim, asliyat, inteqaam, guzaarish, dastavez, fizool, halaat — eight out of the 383 'complex' Urdu and Persian words, the Delhi Police has directed its staff to stop using in FIRs in a bid to simplify the document for the people. @TheQuint https://t.co/SVGv1uIykN — Himanshi Dahiya (@himansshhi) April 13, 2023

The circular said that the meaning of these exact words is not known to the people and simple words of Hindi and English can be used in their place.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in 2018 following which the High Court issued an order on 7 August 2019 stating that the FIR should be filed in the words of the complainant and should not use overly complicated language. The court also said that the police work for the common people and not for those with doctorate degrees in Urdu, Persian, English and Hindi.

Police has also released a list of Urdu and Persian words that were used in FIRs so far. These difficult words have been replaced with a list of easy words, so that the officers use these words at the time of FIR and charge sheet, so that the complainant and the people associated with the case can easily understand the meaning.