Delhi Police bust pan-India Ola electric scooty scam, 20 arrested

According to a senior police official, the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police team arrested the 20 accused during a combination of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Patna.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 12:46
New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a pan-India Ola electric scooty scam and arrested 20 persons in connection.

The accused had duped more than 1,000 victims to the tune of crores on the pretext of Ola electric scooty bookings as well as dealership, the official added.

